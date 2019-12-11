Ability to directly search name of saved session in F2 menu
This is only a small tweak, but it would be nice if we were able to search for the name of a saved session in the menu that opens when F2 is pressed. The point of the quick commands is to get things done faster, and opening the "session manager" from quick commands and then selecting the correct session is about the same speed as opening everything from the main menu.
Pesala Ambassador
@sisisisi I think it is quicker to assign a shortcut like Shift+O to open saved sessions. The Quick Commands dialogue is already cluttered with other stuff.
This can now be done with the new session panel
