I have four speeddial like below, when i back to home, i want it stay on "home" tab everytime when i open the newtab page, But current version of vivaldi will locate at "work" tab everytime, then i must click "home" tab everytime when i open the new tab.
I request vivaldi can remember the speeddial tab that i last used when open the speeddial.
Thanks a lot ~~
example:
- I use "work" tab when i work.
- I use "home" tab when i at home.
- I use "phone" tab when i use Vivaldi android.
A Former User
But please optional
A Former User
Nearly duplicate of Remember Last Active Speed Dial Folder per Window.
