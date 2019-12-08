Exit option direct from menu button
-
Is it possible to include the above feature, please - rather than having to go through the 'File' sub-menu? Or even an Exit button on the address bar?
Many thanks!
-
A Former User
I'm not sure how would you do this with horizontal menu. And I think it's covered by Allow Editing of Menus.
-
In the meantime, if you like using keyboard shortcuts, you might want to create one for that by going into the Keyboard section of the settings of Vivaldi.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Jack4300 Add this URL as a bookmark on your Bookmarks Bar:
- vivaldi://quit
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-