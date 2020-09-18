Samsung pass
Is it possible to support Samsung Pass fingerprint auto filler?
Second this. Otherwise i need to reenter my passwords and save them all into vivaldi's sync system.
I've been using Samsung internet as my main browser for a long time due to it having the best dark mode for rendering all websites with dark background.
Unfortunately their method for sharing websites to pocket is too slow.
In addition, Samsung internet's ui where you can swipe away the old tabs is nice, instead of trying to hit tiny "x"s.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
