madiso Translator
I would like to have an option to show bookmarks or speed dial (don't care which) as a popup when the user clicks on the address bar.
The appearance could be the following:
- Like the dropmark button, but without the button itself (rather clicking anywhere in address bar) and all links are user-selected
- Speed-dial like popup similar to Safari and Yandex browsers
- Bookmarks bar inside the autocomplete popup
- Normal bookmarks bar that only appears when address bar gets clicked
Here's how it looks on Safari:
And here's Yandex Browser's Tableau:
wiekeinzweiter
Yes. That would be nice. I fully agree with you.
Just want to add that I think this would be really useful too. I'm pretty new to Vivaldi but really miss this from other browsers.
jenssiebert
As stated on Vivaldi Social already, I'd like to see something similar implemented in Vivaldi (desktop and mobile!). That's basically the only thing that currently causes me to switch back to Safari...