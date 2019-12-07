Downloading favicons from Vivaldi
Is there a secret to downloading a webpage's favicon in Vivaldi?
I am used to the clever (and rather obscure) Firefox method:
- Click on the green padlock at the left-hand end of the URL.
- In the resulting dropdown box, click on the arrow to the right of 'Connection secure'.
- In the next drop-down box, click on 'More information'.
- The 'Media' tab in the next box lists all the images, usually starting with the favicons.
- Select the relevant favicon and click on 'Save As . . .' to download it.
RECOMMENDATION: I can't find any similar method in Vivaldi, which is a nuisance. Unless I am missing something, could this most convenient feature be added to Vivaldi.
- I know that adding '/favicon.ico' to the root of the URL often works, but it often fails.
- I know that I can go to "C:\Users<Me>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data" and search through the subdirectories for ICO and PNG files, but that is a real pain, and the favicons are usually not there anyway.
I am therefore routinely using the excellent 'Open in' extension to open the webpage in Firefox, from which I can then download the favicon. This really means that Vivaldi is not yet a complete Firefox replacement. (Firefox is certainly not a complete Vivaldi replacement, which is why I switched.)
A Former User
@Gwen-Dragon …and before searching do not forget to reload the page…
@Montiverdi This feature request comes across more as a question on how to do something in Vivaldi rather than asking for a new specific feature useful to others. I can't really see how "downloading favicons" is something a lot of users have an interest in, to be honest.
If you make it more generic, say "View all media content on page" or "Media/Info panel" it might help people to upvote it, which is how feature requests get noticed by the team. I'll certainly upvote, as I've missed the "Media/Info Panel" that was in Opera.
There's a also bunch of ways to accomplish what you want at the moment, but maybe not very user-friendly. Personally I just look at the page source and search for "favicon", then click the link and save it.
I'm curious - what do you use these icons for? Favicons are often small (16x16px), ugly, and wouldn't work all that well as icons in Windows for example.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck At least two related requests exist already:
Another way is to visit this location and grab the file directly from the favicons database:
vivaldi://favicon/size/32@1x/https://www.vivaldi.com
You can change the size to get whatever size you need.
Thank you very much @Gwen-Dragon for this careful advice. That is equally as clever as (and even more obscure than) the Firefox method, and has solved my problem. One detail: I have found it easier to type 'icon' into the filter instead of into the search field, but there may well be other situations.
@Pesala, many years ago I started adding the favicon to my URL files, which made it much easier to see what I wanted when going back to a list of them. I wrote a simple JScript button in Directory Opus that automates the process and makes it very quick. Getting the favicon is what holds me up. (There are many requests on the web for help extracting favicons.)
@LonM, your method works, even when the icon file is PNG rather than ICO. Nice! And easily automated. Thank you. I found one trap, however, that other readers will want to know.
- If I opened vivaldi.com, then I must use https://vivaldi.com in your code.
- If I opened www.vivaldi.com, then I must use https://www.vivaldi.com in your code.
-
Two further minor points:
- The code from @LonM seems not to work in --incognito mode. Otherwise, it is really easy and combined with AutoHotkey is clearly the best way to go.
- @Pathduck (sorry, I wrote @Pesala before), I forgot to agree that the favicons on URL files are indeed ugly and almost useless --- unless you remove all 'shortcut' arrows using, for example, WinAero Tweaker. Then the favicons stand out nicely in a Windows File Explorer listing.
-
