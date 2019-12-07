@Montiverdi This feature request comes across more as a question on how to do something in Vivaldi rather than asking for a new specific feature useful to others. I can't really see how "downloading favicons" is something a lot of users have an interest in, to be honest.

If you make it more generic, say "View all media content on page" or "Media/Info panel" it might help people to upvote it, which is how feature requests get noticed by the team. I'll certainly upvote, as I've missed the "Media/Info Panel" that was in Opera.

There's a also bunch of ways to accomplish what you want at the moment, but maybe not very user-friendly. Personally I just look at the page source and search for "favicon", then click the link and save it.

I'm curious - what do you use these icons for? Favicons are often small (16x16px), ugly, and wouldn't work all that well as icons in Windows for example.