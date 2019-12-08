Hello my Friends!

here are a lot of topics regarding UI elements and I would also like to share mine.

First, the main-screen:

Current state (beta)



Suggestion



Buttons for the Bookmarks-Screen and the Tabs-Scree with arrows pointed up (and if open pointed down, see next images), everything else is fine as it is

Bookmarks-Screen

Current state



Suggestion

arrow pointed down (thus, if pressed, return to Main), search in the middle like main-screen and Vivaldi-Menu instead "X" like main-screen.

Tabs-Overview

Current state



Suggestion



again pointed down arrow and the button in one place instead of "X" to return to main. In the upper bar Vivaldi-menu instead of "X". Add another "+" in inverted colours for private tab.

If they "swoosh" up like drawers, then it really easy to understand, that if you press in the same place, you get to the main-screen. Vivaldi-Menu is always in the same position and in the tab-overview the extra menu would be obsolete (to some extent)

What do you think?