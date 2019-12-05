Support vor Geo URI scheme
It would be nice if geo URI could be supported (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geo_URI_scheme). Either asking the OS to handle the request or by opening a configurable map service.
madiso Translator
It works for me - entering
geo:37.786971,-122.399677to the address bar opens GNOME Maps on my device.
@madiso For me it tries to load
http://geo/:37.786971,-122.399677
