Open typed URL in background
It is part of my work flow that I type a URL but I still want to stay on the website that I am currently on. I'd like to be able to Ctrl+Enter or Ctrl+Shift+Enter and open a background tab instead of a new window.
Komposten Translator
Ctrl+Alt+Enterseems to do this for me.
@Komposten Does not work for me. The "New Background Tab" option in the keyboard settings also just opens a blank tab instead of loading my typed address.
A Former User
I'm pretty sure
Ctrl+Enterworked previously. Or it was
Shift+Enter(new foreground tab)?
@potmeklecbohdan alt-enter or shift-enter (depends on your settings/addressbar) also focus on the new tab, ctrl-alt-enter for me and @Komposten opens the typed url in a background new tab, that's because I have alt-enter set for opening in new tab.
A Former User
@iAN-CooG But it only works when
Alt+Enteris set for new fg tab.
Ctrl+Alt+Enteropens it in current tab and
Ctrl+Shift+Enterin new window when
Shift+Enteris used.
@potmeklecbohdan it might be a funny coincidence and unexpected behaviour but as long as there is a way, I'm ok with it
Thanks. When I change "Open Address in New Tab" from Shift+Enter to Alt+Enter, it behaves correctly. I prefer the usage of Shift+Enter, but as long as Shift+Ctrl+Enter does not open the background tab, I may just adapt.
Will file an error report now.
