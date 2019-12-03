Today I tried to find site which I used to download some files. And I couldn't. Am I silly? No. Just had no opportunity to use history in browser more flexible.

So, imagine: you need to find something. Search engine shows million of results and you open dozen of tabs. Each tab consists desired file. And you start clicking to download. But your file is on junkfile site like turbobit.net and you have to wait 10 hours to download file.

No prob, just click on each tab to download and go to sleep.

Next morning you start checking your archives. And 9 of 10 are viruses. But last one is your file. Real file. You happy.

Few days later you decide find another file. And again million of results and million sites. Again you see turbobit and co. But now you're smarter and not going to download viruses. Therefore you open downloads in browser and find your file. It's easy: all viruses you had deleted and only real file still in downloads. You see the link to fileshare and open history. And now you are stuck. What next? You have no opportunity to understand from what site you had got this link.

tl;dr It would be awesome if Vivaldi shows in history trail of your travel around web. If you opened history and found link to some website (e.g. to fileshare turbobit) you should have opportunity to understand from which website you came to this turbobit. So if I see my downloaded file from fileshare, I understand I can download other files from forum where I got this link. But now I have no option to see from which website I made a redirect to this fileshare hosting.

Mod edit: Removed link to site