Sync: separate download and upload options
-
I just synced two instances of Vivaldi, and the results were problematic. The second instance was basic, the first is my main one, highly personalized. It had two tab stacks with a dozen tabs in each, and the stacks were broken in the process. Turns out the tab stacking function became turned off in my main instance.
What is badly needed, I believe, is the ability to control downloading and uploading separately. Something like this:
Choose how to sync: [] Download sync data to this browser. [] Overwrite existing data (tabs, bookmarks, browsing history, etc) [] Upload sync data from this browser
This way one could bring a second instance of V up to date without touching the main instance, which is what I most commonly use sync for. And I have not been able to do that in a straightforward manner yet, because of this simple lack of control over the process.
Guys, I consider this level of control an essential part of a sync function.
Best wishes,
Paul
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-