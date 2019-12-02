I just synced two instances of Vivaldi, and the results were problematic. The second instance was basic, the first is my main one, highly personalized. It had two tab stacks with a dozen tabs in each, and the stacks were broken in the process. Turns out the tab stacking function became turned off in my main instance.

What is badly needed, I believe, is the ability to control downloading and uploading separately. Something like this:

Choose how to sync: [] Download sync data to this browser. [] Overwrite existing data (tabs, bookmarks, browsing history, etc) [] Upload sync data from this browser

This way one could bring a second instance of V up to date without touching the main instance, which is what I most commonly use sync for. And I have not been able to do that in a straightforward manner yet, because of this simple lack of control over the process.

Guys, I consider this level of control an essential part of a sync function.

Best wishes,

Paul