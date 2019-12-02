New Page Action to change the locale for a specific site (display the site in its original language)
-
antoine.luboz
Hi all. So as you may know, the website are tracking our location in order to fetch the visited sites in our language, this option can actually be disabled for all sites in Vivaldi's settings. Though, it is a really convenient feature and I would like to keep it enabled by default. But sometimes, having a specific page or displayed in its original language or in another language could be very convenient. Therefore:
Why not adding the option for this in the page action menu?
This could be very convenient!
Best regards.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@antoine-luboz Click the badge in the URL field and allow location for those sites that require it.
-
A Former User
@antoine-luboz I think they localise the pages depending on the order in
chrome://settings/languages, see
accept-languagehere. But yes, I think we should be able to change this on per-site (or per-TLD) basis (e. g. I want Czech sites to display in Czech, but the others in English).
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-