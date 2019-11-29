Replace "recent tabs" menu item with "panel view"
-
madiso Translator
I think Vivaldi should replace the menu item "recent tabs" with one that opens the panel view.
Benefits:
- History and bookmarks are easier to find for new users
- Recent and synced tabs have been moved to tab overview anyway
- Panel button could be replaced with something that is used more often in the page (share, add a bookmark, reload etc) on the bottom bar
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-