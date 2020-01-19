Make tab overview bottom bar more consistent
madiso Translator
The tab overview currently has the following actions:
- (none)
- new tab
- overflow menu
This is inconsistent with other bottom bars, e.g. bookmarks:
- search
- speed dial (hide panel)
- add bookmark
So I would suggest the following for the tab overview:
- close all tabs
- speed dial (hide panel)
- new tab
The overflow menu would is not necessary as the new tab button is contextual (normal or private depending on the section you're on), close all tabs would become a separate button and settings are available from the main menu anyway.
Another great benefit: double-tap the tab manager to create a new tab!
Recently closed and synced tabs could also have bottom panels:
Recently closed
- history
- speed dial
- clear recent history
Synced tabs
- sync settings
- speed dial
- force sync now
madiso Translator
Bump with mockups in OP.
