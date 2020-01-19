The tab overview currently has the following actions:

(none)

new tab

overflow menu

This is inconsistent with other bottom bars, e.g. bookmarks:

search

speed dial (hide panel)

add bookmark

So I would suggest the following for the tab overview:

close all tabs

speed dial (hide panel)

new tab

The overflow menu would is not necessary as the new tab button is contextual (normal or private depending on the section you're on), close all tabs would become a separate button and settings are available from the main menu anyway.

Another great benefit: double-tap the tab manager to create a new tab!

Recently closed and synced tabs could also have bottom panels:

Recently closed

history

speed dial

clear recent history

Synced tabs