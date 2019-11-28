@Pesala But date created as is means the last date is at the bottom (ascending I think that would be, no?), so it would be nice to have a Date Created Descending too.

In any case, now I can do it manually with the Bookmarks Panel, that is fine.

Assuming the Bookmarks Bar is the horizontal one just under the Address Bar, I have a whole load of Main Folders there but all I can do is put in a new bookmark into one of those Folders (or the Bar itself) but the Folder doesn't open. So I have to first drop the new BM in (sometimes remarkably difficult to do since it prefers to go alongside in the Bar), then in a second action open the folder and move the new bookmark from the top position to wherever I want it to go.

(This is similar issue to not being able to simply drag and drop a tab from one window into another but have to go through a menu item routine. Frankly, I prefer just being able to drag and drop and don't understand why V has chosen to do it this way.)

OR: I have to first open the Bookmarks panel from the far left lower recangular icon, choose the Bookmarks option and then I can drag the new bookmark into wherever I want it to go and any subfolders selected will open up so I can position the new BM at the top or wherever.

It would be nice, though, if I could do that directly in the Bookmarks Bar like with every other browser. A strange behavior.....