Default position in folder for new bookmark
Have an option to default save the new bookmark either at the top of a list of bookmarks within a folder, or at the bottom. Right now it's strange. If I put a new BM into a folder on the BM Toolbar (that's IF I can get it in first try!), it defaults to being at the top of the list of whatever is in that folder. But if I then move it into a sub-folder without using D&D to position it in the new folder, it defaults to the bottom of the list. Personally, I would prefer the latest bookmarks to be at the top (so that is an option with the sort-by-date option) and I suspect many others would like that too since that way you don't have to scroll down to the bottom of a long list (if you have one) in order to find the latest bookmarks or always manually position every new bookmark.
(mod: edited title)
@BaronAsh What is your current sort order on the Bookmarks Bar?
I can only repeat what you describe if the sort order is by date created, descending.
I agree that with manual sorting the default position for bookmarks added with Add Active Tab should be at the top of the folder, not the bottom.
Add Active Tab Should be at the Top too for the same accessibility reasons, but that is a different topic, much discussed before.
@BaronAsh I can get the behaviour that you describe if dragging the badge from the URL field and dropping it onto a bookmark bar folder.
@Pesala I have it on manual sorting. But I read your second message below and yes, you are right, if I open the Bookmark Panel then I can position it all in one Drag & Drop routine. Although there is that extra step to open the panel from the lower left icon and select the Bookmarks option. I cannot, however, do that from the Bookmarks Bar as initially described. If you can, then I guess it has something to do with my OS and how it interfaces with Vivaldi. Am using Arch-based Manjaro Gnome version. No such issues with Chrome/Chromium/Brave/Firefox. (I am using Vivaldi because
you provide excellent Sync in desktop and android versions and don't require google login like with Chromium. Am not using your email because have separate service but think you guys are on the right track.)
Thank you very much.
@Pesala But date created as is means the last date is at the bottom (ascending I think that would be, no?), so it would be nice to have a Date Created Descending too.
In any case, now I can do it manually with the Bookmarks Panel, that is fine.
Assuming the Bookmarks Bar is the horizontal one just under the Address Bar, I have a whole load of Main Folders there but all I can do is put in a new bookmark into one of those Folders (or the Bar itself) but the Folder doesn't open. So I have to first drop the new BM in (sometimes remarkably difficult to do since it prefers to go alongside in the Bar), then in a second action open the folder and move the new bookmark from the top position to wherever I want it to go.
(This is similar issue to not being able to simply drag and drop a tab from one window into another but have to go through a menu item routine. Frankly, I prefer just being able to drag and drop and don't understand why V has chosen to do it this way.)
OR: I have to first open the Bookmarks panel from the far left lower recangular icon, choose the Bookmarks option and then I can drag the new bookmark into wherever I want it to go and any subfolders selected will open up so I can position the new BM at the top or wherever.
It would be nice, though, if I could do that directly in the Bookmarks Bar like with every other browser. A strange behavior.....
@BaronAsh In the Bookmark Panel, select any folder that you wish to use as the Bookmark Bar. Right-click to set it as your Bookmark Bar folder.
In Settings, Bookmarks, enable Show Bookmark Bar
Fixed in latest 3.9.2289.3 Snapshot.
