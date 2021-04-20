Thumbnail DB
Speed Dial Bookmark is a good feature but it could be nice if rather then custom thumbnail there could be a global database where people can share and if possible moderators and make it official then whenever a new user inputs the link it could download the official thumbnail from db
A Former User
That would be quite nice — with the choice if the user wants to download one (choose if they're more).
Shouldn't this be in browser FR?
@potmeklecbohdan Seems like it's a community request.
more like community + browser feature
i think i have seen this implemented in few chrome extension cant find its name
FVD.
i think it was Infinity (pro) from chrome store
not sure though
