Hello,

Please add a selectable drop menu from the bookmark folder name suggested into the suggestion panel that is from address bar and Quick Command field.

Recently I discovered that Vivaldi can suggest bookmark folder name into Quick Command (but not into the address bar? Why?). I don't care a lot about this before I realize that this could be a way to merge some assets of the bookmark bar or panel (which shows links and their ordering) and the quickness of keyboard entering into the fields of address bar or quick command.

This keyboard entering is quick indeed, but it supposes that you remember correctly and precisely what you looking for. Sometimes, you have only a blurred idea of what bookmark you want. Using bookmark bar instead (or panel), helps you to remember links. Precisely what is important is the ordering (the folder names that make a path), this is like an implicite keyword, and also the other links contained, that can be used for comparison and then for selection.

But it's boring to search into this panel and bar interface for each doubt. It would be interesting to use the suggestion tool to help you to read into the bookmark catalogue.

Currently only Quick Command suggests bookmark folder name, but this allows user only to open all links into this folder.

Please generalize it to address bar too, and overall, add a drop menu like it is into the bookmark bar : that lists the links contained into the folder, and let user to select one of them.

Look this image example please, picked up from Quick Command interface (look the "loisirs" (=leisure) folder) :



Using keyboard down arrows and highligth the folder name, then using right arrows (or timer...) and a drop menu appears with all links contained into. This could be made with mouse hovering too. The cursor move into the drop menu and let choose your link.

This could add a new dimension that respects the lack of place of the suggestion drop panel, but can still however add a lot of suggestion. I wonder if this two-step way of suggestion could not be generalized for other kind of suggestion ?

Finally this is a merger between address bar, Quick Command, bookmark bar, bookmark panel. All in one solution, isn't it?