Enhanced address bar
having a enhanced address bar with some highlights and interactive dynamic text bar.
and with some commands like (bash shell).
@benn83 For the first part of your request, there is already a request here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/33658/full-address-syntax-highlighting
The 2nd part about shell commands is something I haven't seen before.
A Former User
@LonM Ah, I got this information from the request:
- something like frequently visited sites or what
- "interactive dynamic text bar"... wait, what's that?
- something like QC, but maybe more programmer-friendly
@benn83 as you can see, at least one of us misunderstood you. Please describe what you want in more details. And please don't forget about the one-request-per-topic rule, it makes all the requests much more easy to manage.
@potmeklecbohdan
I meant merging quickcommands with enhanced address bar that opera had :
an address bar that can interpret powerful deep commands like the discontinued Mozilla project:
https://wiki.mozilla.org/Labs/Ubiquity
All that merged in a powerful centralized deep command/address bar.
madiso Translator
FYI, I made a separate request about the tiles specifically: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/42572/show-speed-dial-bookmarks-on-address-bar-click
The top links (buttons?) the screenshot shows seem somewhat useful, but people already know how to do those from a context menu... Showing only "copy" might just be good already.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
