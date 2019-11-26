@potmeklecbohdan @Pathduck (hope OK) With all due respect, I go to the post and I don't see any X replies in bottom left corner. As for your point 3, I don't know where the thread should go, and don't understand "the more it's not forum-related."

Sorry, not doing a very good job of communicating here, and definitely trying to do my very best.

As a newbie I am experiencing some major problems in start up, where should I post my questions for that??

Perhaps a dedicated section for newbies would be a good idea and beneficial to all. Is there such a place now? My principal question is I have maybe lost 2 days of work, setting up bookmarks etc and they have all gone. and cant be found by searching. My fault, of course, too ambitious. But if you make mistakes can you revert to an earlier set up?