Proposal re access to replies on posts
- Thru someone here, found out clicking avatar top right gives me a chronological listing of my written activity on Vivaldi.
Truly wonderful.
- Makes me a bit greedy, IMHO would be very nice to have an option to see what responses have been received.
At the moment this is the main area I can see now where something could be made even better.
- Possibly also some tools/guideline for managing thousands of bookmarks imported from a few different sources.
A Former User
Hi!
2. You can see the responses simply by going to that post and clicking the
X repliesin bottom left corner.
3. Please make a new thread for this. I don't know the original category so don't know how exactly you meant it, but as it's in Forum FR now, it should follow the one-request-per-topic rule, the more it's not forum-related.
@potmeklecbohdan @Pathduck (hope OK) With all due respect, I go to the post and I don't see any X replies in bottom left corner. As for your point 3, I don't know where the thread should go, and don't understand "the more it's not forum-related."
Sorry, not doing a very good job of communicating here, and definitely trying to do my very best.
As a newbie I am experiencing some major problems in start up, where should I post my questions for that??
Perhaps a dedicated section for newbies would be a good idea and beneficial to all. Is there such a place now? My principal question is I have maybe lost 2 days of work, setting up bookmarks etc and they have all gone. and cant be found by searching. My fault, of course, too ambitious. But if you make mistakes can you revert to an earlier set up?
Pesala Ambassador
@britur said in Proposal re access to replies on posts:
As a newbie I am experiencing some major problems in start up, where should I post my questions for that??
Post support questions in the appropriate forum for your platform, e.g. if you use Windows, post in the Vivaldi Browser for Windows Forum. @potmeklecbohdan means that your question about importing bookmarks is not about using this forum.
The New to Forum section is not for support questions; just for introductions.
A Former User
@britur said in Proposal re access to replies on posts:
I go to the post and I don't see any X replies in bottom left corner.
See the green frame in the picture below. But you can only see replies that show the badge in purple frame (i. e. created through reply or quote buttons/links).
Perhaps a dedicated section for newbies would be a good idea and beneficial to all. Is there such a place now?
If someone wants help, why would they use another part of forum just because they're newer than some others?
