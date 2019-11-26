Different language for each profile
I run my Vivaldi with an English UI, and now I added a second profile for which I want the German language. Sadly, when I change the language it affects both profiles. Don't know if this is a bug or just a missing feature, I assume the latter.
Please add an option to use different languages, since this is VERY annoying.
Pesala Ambassador
@VVivid The user interface language is stored in the profile folder for the current installation (see Help, About).
Install a second standalone instance of Vivaldi with its own profile folder and change the UI language to German. Share bookmarks, etc., by syncing the two installations of Vivaldi.
I am inclined to think that this may be a bug. Other settings are stored for each user profile so why not User Interface language?
You always come up with a workaround, I really appreciate it. So, thank you for that!
However, in the long run this is no alternative for me. I don't want a second Vivaldi because a) my SSD is small and b) I don't like too many icons on my taskbar.
I mean, I can have nearly every setting different in the profiles, so why not the language?
Oh, so it is a bug after all. Well, in that case I'll pray for a quick fix.
c933103 Translator
This is also affecting flexibility of accept language setting since one cannot remove UI language from list of accept language
Same problem. By change the language it noticed me to restart the browser to take effect, however it needs to close not just current profile's process but all profile.
The description after language changing is obviously not precise enough.
