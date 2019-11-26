The three titles at the top of Start Page should stay in Bookmarks and History.

I found the current design of the Start Page a bit strange.

At the top we see the three headings "Speed Dial", "Bookmarks", and "History", with "Speed Dial" having an underline.

This design suggests that these three items were "panes": If you click on "Bookmarks", the three titles would stay at the top, the contents below the titles would be swapped to the contents of the "bookmarks pane", and the title "Bookmarks" would get underlined.

Instead, when you click on Bookmarks, the titles vanish, and you need to press the back button to go back to the Speed Dial.

This is a minor functionality problem as well as being a bit confusing and a bit inelegant.