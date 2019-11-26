Start Page navigation: The three titles should stay
The three titles at the top of Start Page should stay in Bookmarks and History.
I found the current design of the Start Page a bit strange.
At the top we see the three headings "Speed Dial", "Bookmarks", and "History", with "Speed Dial" having an underline.
This design suggests that these three items were "panes": If you click on "Bookmarks", the three titles would stay at the top, the contents below the titles would be swapped to the contents of the "bookmarks pane", and the title "Bookmarks" would get underlined.
Instead, when you click on Bookmarks, the titles vanish, and you need to press the back button to go back to the Speed Dial.
This is a minor functionality problem as well as being a bit confusing and a bit inelegant.
@ryofurue Does it happen too when you check
Always Display Navigationin
Settings/Start Page/Start Page Navigation?
@hlehyaric I think this should be enabled by default.
Pesala Ambassador
@ryofurue As pointed out by @hlehyaric this option already exists. Personally, I hide the navigation bar always by using some CSS.
/*Hide Start Page Navigation Bar*/ .startpage-navigation { display: none !important; }
No, of course not! Thank you for the information.
If I had known the option, I wouldn't have failed to mention it, and I would have made a somewhat different request:
- The default design of the Start Page (when the option is off) should be altered in such a way that "Bookmarks" and "History" are clearly presented as links rather than as pane titles.
The problem of the default Start Page is that the titles "Bookmarks" and "History" are displayed on the same level as "Speed Dial" as if they were panes.
I'll submit this as a bug report. I don't think that even the Vivaldi developers think the current default design is good.
A Former User
@ryofurue Both the bookmarks and history page are (in HTML) in a
.startpage, they even have a
.sdwrapperso they are panes/tabs as much as any SD folder; the only difference is that they have the option to hide the navigation bar.
And... I think it's a good design (though I hide them w/ CSS) 'cause you don't have zillions of types of items/buttons/whatever. The less kinds of things you have, the better it usually looks (that reminds me of Manjaro's slogan: Enjoy the simplicity).
