I am able to select multiple bookmarks at once in the Bookmarks Panel. With both the mouse and the keyboard, I can select a range of bookmarks and add & remove specific bookmarks to & from the selection.

With the mouse using Ctrl-Click to add or remove items to or from the selection, and using Shift-Click to select a range. With keyboard using Ctrl-Shift-Arrow Up/Down will select a continuous range, while Ctrl-Arrow Up/Down will leave the highlighted bookmark in its current selected state and move a highlight box up & down. Then, Ctrl-Space will select/deselect the bookmark currently highlighted by the box. (Technically, what plain old arrow up/down is doing is moving both the highlight & selection at the same time.)

Additionally, anytime I open bookmarks they open in the background tab, regardless of how I open them -- from the panel, the manager, the bar, quick commands, address field, etc.

Here are the relevant settings:



With these settings, I can move bookmarks around within the panel, or from the panel into the Bookmarks Manager (Menu: Tools / Bookmarks -- default keyboard shortcut: Ctrl-B). Is this what you're trying to do? Let me know if I misunderstood your post.

PS -- I like to have the Bookmarks Manager and the Bookmarks Panel open at the same time when I'm organizing them. It makes it easy to move bookmarks to another folder that is far away in the tree structure. You can have the manager and the panel looking at two different areas of the bookmarks library, and drag & drop between them.