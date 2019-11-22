The Window Panel is very similar to those vertical tabs extensions. I used to use Tabs Outliner until Vivaldi was released. As soon as I started using the Windows Panel, I disabled that extension and eventually uninstalled it. Combined with a couple mods (Auto Save Sessions and Advanced Web Panels) I have all the functionality that matters to me. Those two extensions actually made sessions a useful feature to me; prior to using them sessions was only a quick backup of state before closing the browser for whatever reason. Now sessions have become a very productive part of my workflow.

I also put my Tabs Bar on the left, which as noted makes the bar vertical. My Panel is on the right. With 16:9/16:10 widescreen displays, this arrangement gives more usable real estate to web pages, and also helps to center the content on the screen when the browser is maximized or fullscreen.

So, @kihrian, have you tried using the Windows Panel? It may provide you with enough of what you're wanting, or at least some. The Panel is a very powerful tool once you start working with it and creating the Web Panels that are useful for you.