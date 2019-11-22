Vertical Stacking Tabs
Please, add the function of stacking tab in vertical... Its a lot more important than horizontal in the way i navigate.
@kihrian You can already stack tabs when you have tabs set to vertical mode. Is there something specific that is missing?
Pesala Ambassador
@LonM I think @kihrian means something like Tree-style Tabs
The Window Panel is very similar to those vertical tabs extensions. I used to use Tabs Outliner until Vivaldi was released. As soon as I started using the Windows Panel, I disabled that extension and eventually uninstalled it. Combined with a couple mods (Auto Save Sessions and Advanced Web Panels) I have all the functionality that matters to me. Those two extensions actually made sessions a useful feature to me; prior to using them sessions was only a quick backup of state before closing the browser for whatever reason. Now sessions have become a very productive part of my workflow.
I also put my Tabs Bar on the left, which as noted makes the bar vertical. My Panel is on the right. With 16:9/16:10 widescreen displays, this arrangement gives more usable real estate to web pages, and also helps to center the content on the screen when the browser is maximized or fullscreen.
So, @kihrian, have you tried using the Windows Panel? It may provide you with enough of what you're wanting, or at least some. The Panel is a very powerful tool once you start working with it and creating the Web Panels that are useful for you.
FractalMimz
@bonetone
Your right, I have same setup and I want centered vertical tabs!
It is an eyes saver and a mouse moving shortener.
Life is short, we need time, and it is with those small optimizations we can have more.
