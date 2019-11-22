When I'm working on a tab, and there is some keywords which I want to search more info about, I often open a new tab to enter these keywords into the address bar then press enter... However in many cases the keywords are not ready to copy (for example text in image, scattered words, etc), so I have to look and type by hand. In this situation, I have to switch a few times between "content" tab and "search" tab. Unfortunately, Vivaldi does not keep the text in an initial tab. It resets address bar every time user leaves.

Any option to change this behavior in Vivaldi?

Thank you