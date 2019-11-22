Shouldn't clear text in address bar while switching tabs
When I'm working on a tab, and there is some keywords which I want to search more info about, I often open a new tab to enter these keywords into the address bar then press enter... However in many cases the keywords are not ready to copy (for example text in image, scattered words, etc), so I have to look and type by hand. In this situation, I have to switch a few times between "content" tab and "search" tab. Unfortunately, Vivaldi does not keep the text in an initial tab. It resets address bar every time user leaves.
Any option to change this behavior in Vivaldi?
Thank you
Do you have the newest version installed? This bug was fixed like two weeks ago.
@Gwen-Dragon Once a tab is reloaded, the address bar is updated. When background tabs are suspended, this happens to me as well.
@VVivid yes, that was v2.8
@Gwen-Dragon after upgrading Vivaldi to v2.9, I've checked and confirmed that the issue I reported here no longer happen.
Thank you all for you supports.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
