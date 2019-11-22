I use multiple profiles and am somewhat prone to getting lost in between them, or mixing up content that would be better suited to different profiles. The 'Open as > Userlist" feature is great for relocating my tabs to where they need to be. Unfortunately, Vivaldi assumes that I'm opening this tab under that profile when no other windows on that profile are open. The reality is that the destination profile is usually already open, and so I end up with a tab inside an existing window and a brand new window leading to the start page.

This behavior happens on every time a link is opned as another profile, without considering that a window is already opened for that profile. Please consider changing the behavior of "Open as..." to only open a new window with the desiered tab if no other windows for that profile are open already.