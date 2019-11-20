Example...

I have visited this link in past:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/32/vivaldi-browser-for-windows

I want to revisit this link from the address bar.

If I type in vivaldi, it should show this url in frequently visited pages section which is at the top in dropdown list for me.

But if I press space after that to add second word... it drops down to History.

I have to use - between words to get to the URL i want faster with typing.

Basically, ignore special characters in URL while filtering links in address bar?