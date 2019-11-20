Treat space as any url separator for showing searched keyword in frequently visited pages
Example...
I have visited this link in past:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/32/vivaldi-browser-for-windows
I want to revisit this link from the address bar.
If I type in vivaldi, it should show this url in frequently visited pages section which is at the top in dropdown list for me.
But if I press space after that to add second word... it drops down to History.
I have to use - between words to get to the URL i want faster with typing.
Basically, ignore special characters in URL while filtering links in address bar?
adding screenshots for reference!
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
