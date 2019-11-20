I'd like to be able to set a keystroke (or quick menu command) to quickly invoke a feature of one of my browser extensions that is currently buried in a sub-sub-sub menu of my right click menu.

I use the LastPass extension, which mysteriously does not come with a "just fill my password in here" keystroke. Instead you have to mouse to either the address bar icon or hidden deep in the right-click menu.

It'd be really great if Vivaldi could reach into this extension and tell it to "just fill my password in here" in response to a keystroke or a quick menu command.

I'm sure there are countless other extensions that Vivaldi users would like to have deeper control over via Vivaldi's own controls. Being able to turn an ad-blocker on or off, disabling a VPN, taking screenshots, entering "read" mode, translating text, sharing to social media -- all these things would be better if you could do them faster.

What uses would you use this for?