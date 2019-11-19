Hello!

I hope the title is clear.

When I stack some tabs by host I do it to have the group separated and, at the same time, ordered.

In fact I make good use of the renaming option.

When I open a new window (or more than one) of that domain outside the stack at best I get the option to create a new, different, stack.

Now, for my request:

I think that Vivaldi should be aware that a group of tabs was created "by host", so that new tabs from the same host could be easily (by a separate menu command) joined to the existing group, instead of creating a new one.

I can see that there could be limits to this features (i.e. when I create two stacks by host the command to join should be made unavailable? or offer both choices?), but on a basic level it could be useful.

Thanks,

Mario