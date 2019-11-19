"Stack by host" should put the tabs inside already existing host stack (if present).
mariomatteis
Hello!
I hope the title is clear.
When I stack some tabs by host I do it to have the group separated and, at the same time, ordered.
In fact I make good use of the renaming option.
When I open a new window (or more than one) of that domain outside the stack at best I get the option to create a new, different, stack.
Now, for my request:
I think that Vivaldi should be aware that a group of tabs was created "by host", so that new tabs from the same host could be easily (by a separate menu command) joined to the existing group, instead of creating a new one.
I can see that there could be limits to this features (i.e. when I create two stacks by host the command to join should be made unavailable? or offer both choices?), but on a basic level it could be useful.
Thanks,
Mario
@mariomatteis I reported this in the bug tracker as issue VB-50944
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
