Target arguments are very useful in Chromium for power users.

They let you:

And in the case of Vivaldi:

The only problem is, they are quite hard to activate and even harder to make permanent on non-Windows platforms, even though they can be checked easily on vivaldi://about .

Since Vivaldi is made for power users, can we have a hidden setting (e.g. on vivaldi://experiments) to change the target arguments by hand? Preferably with a reset button, just in case.