User-customizable target arguments (as a hidden setting)
madiso Translator
Target arguments are very useful in Chromium for power users.
They let you:
- use experiments as defined in
chrome://flags
- use experiments that are not defined in
chrome://flags
- toggle various features like kiosk mode
- toggle various features that were "promoted from flags" (but still hidden, lol)
- inspect the UI
And in the case of Vivaldi:
The only problem is, they are quite hard to activate and even harder to make permanent on non-Windows platforms, even though they can be checked easily on
vivaldi://about.
Since Vivaldi is made for power users, can we have a hidden setting (e.g. on vivaldi://experiments) to change the target arguments by hand? Preferably with a reset button, just in case.
