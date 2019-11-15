Download all images on page
-
Feature that is present in Samsung Internet. The only reason to (still) sometimes to open that browser.
So you can click an image and select "download all images on current page" and you get "gallery" view of all images. Then you can select as many as you like and click "download". The browser downloads all selected images. Really usefull feature when you have many images to save for later use.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-