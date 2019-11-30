Show more autocomplete entries in Omnibox
madiso Translator
For some reason, Chromium only shows a maximum of 5 autocomplete entries in the mobile Omnibox. I recommend setting it to 10, as done in Bromite.
https://github.com/bromite/bromite/blob/master/build/patches/Increase-number-of-autocomplete-matches-from-5-to-10.patch
Reported as VB-60216.
Edit: currently chrome://flags/#omnibox-ui-max-autocomplete-matches also works.
