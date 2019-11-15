Allow Resizing of Columns in Month and Week History Overview
-
In the history overview for the month there are 3 columns: a calendar (which is the only "dynamic" column as it changes its size when the window size changes), an "entires" column and an optional info column. The last two are always the same size. It would be nice if they could be resized, as it would allow to show longer titles of the sites in the entries column.
(mod edit: updated title)
-
@oskark Which version are you using? This is already available. Drag using the horizontal double-arrow cursor on the column headers.
-
I'm using 2.9.1705.41. I think you're talking about the "list" mode, while my request is for the "month" mode, where you can't resize the columns (or maybe I should refer to them as "panels" or something).
-
@oskark Maybe edit the title to make it obvious:
Allow Resizing of Columns in Month and Week History Overview
-
@Pesala I made the edit
-
@pesala - can we put in a request for manual resizing of History Columns?
-
@danielson That is what this topic is about.
You can already resize the columns in List view, but not in other views.
-
Well... maybe i was just tryin' to revive an old thread...
If there were options on right-clicking the arrow to skip to previous days when in list view, could that help a bit?
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-