Thanks for any advice. I'm still having issues with dev tools in Vivaldi. I can dock the tools and resize the dock to a certain width and it does remember that width. But when I undock and set the size of the dev tools window, Vivaldi does not remember the width the next time I open dev tools on a new site/tab. Instead, the size of the dev tools window is once again very small (about 600x600 px).

If I go to my Chrome browser I do not have this issue. I even turned off all extensions and I'm running the latest version of Vivaldi that came out today, v2.11.

As a developer this makes me want to switch back to Chrome because I use dev tools all the time.