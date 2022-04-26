Developer Tools Window is Too Small When Opening
Whenever I open Developer Tools in my browser (Windows 10, Vivaldi v2.7.1628.33 (Stable channel) 64-bit) the window that opens is quite small (around 600px x 600px). I resize the Dev Tools window to a larger size, but later that day when I use Dev Tools again, the new Dev Tools window once again reverts to the smaller size and does not remember the previous enlarged size.
Has anyone else experienced this or know of a fix?
@dstaros Hello dstaros, I tried with Vivaldi 2.9.1705.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit), enlarged the Dev Tools window, waited for 20 minutes and came back on the page. The size remained the same.
I would propose to first update Vivaldi to the last version and to try again.
Pesala Ambassador
@dstaros Have you tried docking the developer tools window?
Thanks for any advice. I'm still having issues with dev tools in Vivaldi. I can dock the tools and resize the dock to a certain width and it does remember that width. But when I undock and set the size of the dev tools window, Vivaldi does not remember the width the next time I open dev tools on a new site/tab. Instead, the size of the dev tools window is once again very small (about 600x600 px).
If I go to my Chrome browser I do not have this issue. I even turned off all extensions and I'm running the latest version of Vivaldi that came out today, v2.11.
As a developer this makes me want to switch back to Chrome because I use dev tools all the time.
I just tried opening dev tools on my laptop and I am experiencing the same results. Both PC and laptop are running Windows 10 and the latest version of Vivaldi. Here is what I do to reproduce the problem.
- Open a tab and visit a website.
- Press CONTROL+SHIFT+I to open dev tools.
- I see that the window is small so I enlarge it.
- I then close the dev tools window, but remain in the same tab.
- I press CONTROL+SHIFT+I to open dev tools again for that tab and Vivaldi correctly remembers the enlarged size - all is good so far.
- I open a new tab to visit a different website.
- Press CONTROL+SHIFT+I to open dev tools for this new tab.
- I see that the window is once again small for this new tab - not good.
Vivaldi seems to have only remembered the size of the dev tools window for the current tab. Once you close that tab the size of the dev tools window is forgotten. In Chrome though, on both desktop and laptop, Chrome remembers the size of the dev tools windows no matter which tab is opened.
Can anyone go through those 8 steps above and let me know if you're experiencing the same issue?
@dstaros I did follow the 8 steps but didn't have the same issue.
Basic question (cfr my previous comment) : did you update Vivaldi in the meantime? (you had an older version than mine in your first comment - but I don't know if that explained the issue you have)
My version is 2.11.1811.33 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10 64bit
@Ornorm Thanks so much for going through the steps! Glad to see I'm not the only one!
Yes, I updated Vivaldi yesterday on both computers to Vivaldi 2.11.1811.33 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and still have the same issue.
Back in November I opened a support ticket for this problem, received a response to make sure I was running the latest which I then installed and reported no change to the issue, but after that I never received another reply.
@dstaros You're welcome but, like I wrote, I
@Ornorm said in Developer Tools Window is Too Small When Opening:
didn't have the same issue.
The developer tools has the same size everywhere for me. Did you try in Private mode (just to check if it isn't due to one of the extensions you might use)?
@Ornorm I totally misread your post, sorry!
Anyway, I just opened Vivaldi in Private mode and still have the same issue.
@dstaros Really sorry for you. I would propose you Report a Bug (Help -> Report a Bug) and post the bug number in your original post for reference.
Just submitted the bug report again. We'll see if that helps out.
Thanks for trying to help out - much appreciated.
@dstaros searching for the same solution, using latest version of Vivaldi (windows).
After first opening of the Developer Tools (Ctrl-Shift-i) the window is always too small:
It's annoying...
Tried it with the good old Opera (latest version, too) – and no problem with the window size.
Thanks & bye,
webaschtl
@dstaros said in Developer Tools Window is Too Small When Opening:
Whenever I open Developer Tools in my browser (Windows 10, Vivaldi v2.7.1628.33 (Stable channel) 64-bit) the window that opens is quite small (around 600px x 600px). I resize the Dev Tools window to a larger size, but later that day when I use Dev Tools again, the new Dev Tools window once again reverts to the smaller size and does not remember the previous enlarged size.
Has anyone else experienced this or know of a fix?
Same happens to me since a few weeks.
Every time I hit F12 to open Devtools (undocked in a separate window) I have to resize and push it to my secondary screen. This was getting tiresome...
I am a web developer and open Devtools 50+ times a day, so I had to switch to Chrome... unfortunately.
I waited a few updates in hope someone notices but it seems not. Maybe it's just the two of us...
The size an position of Devtools are only remembered in the same window or Tab! New Tab or window and back to the 600x600px square.
WIN 10 Pro, Vivaldi 3.5.2115.81 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@Gwen-Dragon said in Developer Tools Window is Too Small When Opening:
I updated related bugs for Vivaldi 3.6 version.
- VB-70714 "Developer Tools window is too small by default"
- VB-49291 "Dev Tools window doesn't remember its last size across tabs"
Thanks a lot!
DanielVip3
Any news on those two bugs?
It gets pretty annoying.
DanielVip3
@Gwen-Dragon
That sucks!
By any chance, do you know if one can alter the dev tools' window size with a custom extension (or a Vivaldi script mod placed in browser's HTML)? Or maybe catch the (undocked) dev tools opening event in any way?
If possible, I'd try to develop a workaround because this really kills my workflow by now.
Any updates on this?
I just came back to Vivaldi after a long break, but I have the exact same behaviour as described above.
Not to mention whenever I do CTRL+W to close dev tools the main tab goes with it as well.
Thanks
FilipeVaucci
3 years later and no team member gave any importance, this is as a punishment for those who work with website development, with each new session having to resize the devtools window, I will be following to see if any news is posted, but if in 3 years no one did anything, it is not now that they will, regrettable.
Pesala Ambassador
@FilipeVaucci There are thousands of bugs and a small team. Since there is a simple workaround (dock the Developers Tools window),
this would have a low priority.
FilipeVaucci
