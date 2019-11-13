Don't take focus away from address bar if url redirects
-
Example case:
I click on a YouTube link from their notification mails.
Focus is in address bar. The URL opened is however a redirection.
As soon as the actual url is loaded, Vivaldi takes away the focus from the address bar.
This is one of the major annoyances in Vivaldi ever since I started migration from Chrome.
TLDR. If I am in address bar, do not take focus away from it unless I initiate an action like press enter or tab.
-
@sushubh Does it work the way you expect in chrome? This might be a bug. Could you report it please?
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
-
@LonM Since I am trying to migrate from Chrome... I can safely say that I have not noticed this behavior in Chrome. You stay in the omnibox!
-
sadly this was marked as not a bug by the dev team after i submitted a bug report. so i guess i would have to live with it.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-