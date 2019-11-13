@sushubh Does it work the way you expect in chrome? This might be a bug. Could you report it please?

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.