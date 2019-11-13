Long time ago I posted the feature request to the thread. This is a duplicate since it is still a very desired feature. @g_bartsch responded that there were a feature request in a Bugtracker but I am not sure if it still exists.

Often I have situations when I need to open many tabs for one host, but with different accounts/projects/environments/... inside. And often I need to compare data inside them or make some similar configurations etc.

And always is a problem to recognize, when one part of tabs is ended and another one is started.

For example, let's open many tabs for different New Relic (monitoring) services. We will have tabs like this:

| Infrastructure | Infrastructure | Infrastructure | Infrastructure | Infrastructure |...

Part of these tabs is for one account. Another part is for second, third and so on.

The idea is to add a new item to the menu for the [+] plus button at the end of the tab list. For example, "Create divider". After calling this, the pseudo-tab with a small fixed weight is adding to the tab bar. And we will have something like:

| Infrastructure | Infrastructure | Infrastructure |:::| Infrastructure | Infrastructure |:::| ...

Additionally, the "Rename" options could be available for these dividers.

There is a lot of use cases when this simple thing can help to organize tabs.