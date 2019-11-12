Restore multiple sessions when reopening
With multiple monitors especially, I find myself opening more than one window. I close them when I have finished within a second or two of each other, when I reopen Vivalidi, it only reopens that last one I closed rather than all of them. It's annoying to then have to use the bin to retrieve all my tabs (particularly as this option is at the bottom).
It would be great if windows are closed within a set time period of each other if it could then reopen all of them.
Pesala
@midoriyo Use File, Exit rather than closing windows if you want the windows to be included in the reopen Last Session.
Reopening windows that were intentionally closed would be really annoying.
Shortcut Ctrl+Shift+T can be used to reopen closed tabs/windows. That is much quicker than navigating to the Trash. The Window Panel also allows users to reopen multiple tabs/windows with Drag and Drop.
@Pesala
Reopening intentionally shut windows is not necessary - this is how it could work:
- Open multiple windows
- Right click the Vivaldi-icon in the taskbar, choose "Close all windows" / log off / shut down
- Reopening Vivaldi brings up the full previous session (all shut windows, though none of the windows shut prior to "close all windows")
Several times I've had to restore the Vivaldi-session manually, and sometimes, like today, the lost tabs were not even to be found in the closed tab-list. I love Vivaldi, but need this intelligent certainty, and will keep using a Firefox-window for work that require several tabs to be open. Saving the state manually is a nice option, but too much hassle, and it would also fail to save me if the system crashes.
If one could tick off each window, choosing whether to automatically store its state or not, that might be an even better option.
