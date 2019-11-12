With multiple monitors especially, I find myself opening more than one window. I close them when I have finished within a second or two of each other, when I reopen Vivalidi, it only reopens that last one I closed rather than all of them. It's annoying to then have to use the bin to retrieve all my tabs (particularly as this option is at the bottom).

It would be great if windows are closed within a set time period of each other if it could then reopen all of them.