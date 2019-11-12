The default has always been Shift+Click for me, and I still prefer this, especially when I want to close multiple tabs and then eventually focus the tab that is now underneath my cursor (which, since the close button always is underneath the cursor if I close my tabs with a click on the X, requires me to additionally move my mouse and not just leave the shift button).

Closing with keyboard or mouse gestures works well for a single tab, but not if I want to either pick specific tabs to close or close a row of tabs. I guess that middle-clicking is the one think I could get used to, but with a touchpad this is still not my preferred way of doing this.

Giving the option should not hurt.