Close tab on Shift+Click
-
Please add the option for closing tabs on shift+click or just change it. I would propose that Ctrl+Shift+Click could be used for selecting multiple tabs in such a case.
Thanks.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@jumpsq Changing defaults should only be done with very good reasons. Ctrl+Click and Shift+Click are Windows standards for selecting files/ranges of files in Windows Explorer.
Even if an option changed the behaviour for selecting multiple tabs, that would be confusing.
Do you have a problem with using double-click, middle-click, or click on the close button to close a tab?
-
@Pesala said in Close tab on Shift+Click:
Do you have a problem with using double-click, middle-click, or click on the close button to close a tab?
Or a mouse gesture or keyboard shortcut.
-
The default has always been Shift+Click for me, and I still prefer this, especially when I want to close multiple tabs and then eventually focus the tab that is now underneath my cursor (which, since the close button always is underneath the cursor if I close my tabs with a click on the X, requires me to additionally move my mouse and not just leave the shift button).
Closing with keyboard or mouse gestures works well for a single tab, but not if I want to either pick specific tabs to close or close a row of tabs. I guess that middle-clicking is the one think I could get used to, but with a touchpad this is still not my preferred way of doing this.
Giving the option should not hurt.
-
+1 useful feature, use in phpStorm
im hiding X button on tabs, it prevents accidental clicks on the tab close button
then i need to close some tabs, double click not so good decision for me
-
@adminko said in Close tab on Shift+Click:
+1 useful feature, use in phpStorm
im hiding X button on tabs, it prevents accidental clicks on the tab close button
then i need to close some tabs, double click not so good decision for me
Great idea @adminko i always clicked that X accidentally
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-