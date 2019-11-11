@dmwy I think this is a bug rather than a feature request. All dialogues should be accessible without a mouse or trackpad. Vivaldi is not very good in this area, though the menus have improved over the years.

Please see How to Report a Bug

This link is now on the Help menu, Report a Bug.

The Page Context Menu, just for example, also suffers from missing access keys or wrongly assigned keys. This could be improved with, e.g.: