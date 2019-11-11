Accessibility: Tab Par Position in Settings not selectable via keyboard
I can access almost all of the settings dialog via keyboard, but the four little graphics that display top/left/right/bottom tabs are not selectable via keyboard.
To be clear, here is a step-by-step.
- Press
Alt-Pto open Settings.
- Press
Tabto focus list of sections.
- Press
up/downto focus Tabs section.
- Press
Enterto activate Tabs section.
- Press
Tabrepeatedly to switch to any option in the Tabs section...except the Tab Bar Position.
- Press
Pesala Ambassador
@dmwy I think this is a bug rather than a feature request. All dialogues should be accessible without a mouse or trackpad. Vivaldi is not very good in this area, though the menus have improved over the years.
Please see How to Report a Bug
This link is now on the Help menu, Report a Bug.
The Page Context Menu, just for example, also suffers from missing access keys or wrongly assigned keys. This could be improved with, e.g.:
- Add Page to Web Panel
- Save as...
- Fullscreen
Ok, thanks!
