Downthenall is a very powerful plugin. It is recommended that the vivaldi downloader adopt a similar implementation to achieve a faster download speed by splitting files.

The following is a description of the interception from the official website.

The idea behind this feature is quite simple: DownThemAll reads the size of the files you want to download and splits them into multiple sections, which are downloaded in parallel. This trick is called ‘multipart download’ and can give you amazing results in terms of download speed, but it cannot accelerate all downloads. And, of course, you cannot download faster than your Internet Service Provider allows.

Although I am already using downthemall, I hope that vivaldi can be implemented natively on the desktop and Android.

In this case, downloading with a mobile phone is also a very pleasant thing.