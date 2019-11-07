Option for 'Open a new tab' button to always open a tab as last one
-
I want to have option 'After active tab' turned on, but I want 'Open a new tab' button to behave differently and always open a tab as the last one. 'After related tabs' option does not make any sense and can behave randomly.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@lyghters This looks like a duplicate of Separate Position Settings for New Tab and Open in New Tab
-
@Pesala It is, my bad. On the other hand, that topic is quite old.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@lyghters If you use the forum search, the age of the thread makes no difference. The hard part is guessing the right search string to minimise the list of results.
If you save this link as a web panel it is easier to find existing feature requests. Just try a different search string if the first one gives too many results.
I guessed "New Tab" on my first try, but I have had a lot of practice, and generally know if a feature request is not new. With 2,228 feature requests already, not many new ones are truly original.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-