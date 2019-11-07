@lyghters If you use the forum search, the age of the thread makes no difference. The hard part is guessing the right search string to minimise the list of results.

If you save this link as a web panel it is easier to find existing feature requests. Just try a different search string if the first one gives too many results.

I guessed "New Tab" on my first try, but I have had a lot of practice, and generally know if a feature request is not new. With 2,228 feature requests already, not many new ones are truly original.