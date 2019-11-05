Open panel with double-click
-
Easy & fast if we could double-click a web panel icon in the Side Panel to immediately open the panel in a new tab.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ankor Middle-click can be used, but see Modifier Key Click to Open Panel in New Tab
-
Thanks...
But double-click is far more universal to all users and takes about 5 minutes (at slow speed) to implement.
-
@ankor said in Open panel with double-click:
takes about 5 minutes (at slow speed) to implement
As a hacky mod it would take 5 minutes, but to implement it as a setting, test it, ensure the design doesn't clash with any existing features... that takes quite a bit longer.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ankor They have a vacancy for a C++ developer if you think you can do better.
I am sure they already have staff with the skills, but as LonM said, it always takes more work than you might think.
Then there are the other 2,223 feature requests waiting for their attention.
-
My development days are in the past....and true I don't know the architecture of Vivaldi, though the appearance of intuitiveness and elegance in the way it's presented, is very impressive so I'm assuming that means they really have their act together.
But the creation of a double-click event for a button is one of the simplest things you can do in programming. Testing is almost instant...either works or doesn't. If something so simple can't be implemented without endangering the integrity of the software....well, that's just unthinkable...when you just look at how this is put together. And it doesn't really impact Settings because if you don't double-click, you don't get the functionality.
I despise hasty design & development but I was always compelled to add "simple" features quickly because it's a major win-win for users feeling the responsiveness while waiting for other more complex additions.
-
@ankor I agree that creation of double click events is easy, so I decided to try and see how easy it would be to implement as a mod.
I've already run in to a problem - dblclick fires after the panel has already been opened. This means if you double-click, it flashes that particular panel for a short time, and then creates a new tab. To fix this, you would need to impose some kind of delay or change how a single-click is measured. This would cause an impact on everyone who doesn't want double click functionality.
This would be too obvious of an impact for my tastes. There may be ways around it, but I can't think of any right now.
-
@LonM ah because click event opens the Side Panel. good point. yes that's a conflict so working through context menu access does seem reasonable compared to impacting click event consistency.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-