My development days are in the past....and true I don't know the architecture of Vivaldi, though the appearance of intuitiveness and elegance in the way it's presented, is very impressive so I'm assuming that means they really have their act together.

But the creation of a double-click event for a button is one of the simplest things you can do in programming. Testing is almost instant...either works or doesn't. If something so simple can't be implemented without endangering the integrity of the software....well, that's just unthinkable...when you just look at how this is put together. And it doesn't really impact Settings because if you don't double-click, you don't get the functionality.

I despise hasty design & development but I was always compelled to add "simple" features quickly because it's a major win-win for users feeling the responsiveness while waiting for other more complex additions.