Settings - Topics: Setting for rounding the tabs is hidden - Please make this setting more visible
stardepp Translator
It would be handy if the setting for rounding the tabs were not hidden behind the "Edit Topic" option.
This function would be better placed in the "themes settings" section, see screenshots:
this would be easier to find if you placed this setting here:
Pesala Ambassador
@stardepp The setting is not global; it applies only to the theme currently being edited.
stardepp Translator
@Pesala Good to know... you've helped me before, thank you so much for that.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
