delete cookies created by a tab when that tab is closed
Hi,
When closing a tab, delete the cookies created by that tab.
Possibility to have a whilelist.
Possibility of a delay before they are deleted in case miss-closed tab and we reopen it.
thank you.
@fofo There are many feature request very similar to this, make a search on the page:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/113/feature-requests-for-desktop
This can also easily be done with the Cookie Autodelete extension (in case you're not aware of it..)
