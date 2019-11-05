Make webpanels appear in history
-
stardepp Translator
Is it possible to implement the open web panel appear in the history? So far this is not the case.
-
A Former User
Could you please edit the title to Make webpanels appear in history or something like that? Now if I would read just the title I could think it's right the opposite way — they produce history and you don't want them to.
I'd also like to see a word like “option”
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-