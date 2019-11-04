Toggle all hyperlinks (especially in the Reader View).
haekrlj4flks
When trying to read some serious textual pages or copy some of the text, blue underlined hyperlinks in them are often annoying or problematic. Like the feature to toggle images, how about a feature to toggle all hyperlinks? That is, if I click a button, all hyperlinks become normal texts.
PS: Some of the annoyances is that the underscore characters are hard to distinguish. That is, "one_variable" and "one variable" would look the same in a hyperlink. "one_variable" and "one variable"
Pesala Ambassador
@haekrlj4flks Click the gear icon at top right and choose “Inherit Theme.”
Depending on the theme, the hyperlink colour will look a lot better. The hyperlink uses the Highlight colour.
