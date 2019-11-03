I should have been here all along. Opera was manageable with all my browsing bad habits, but got too bloated with history from my multiple tabs that stayed open for months. Shutting down was lengthy and sometimes just hang fired where I'd have to reset. Dumped Opera and started using Nightly for a month. The resume session was ok until I read stuff on the splash page and shut it down. It had annoying multiple updates throughout the day and when I read the "manual" after some frustrations, I realized the was never updated along with all the other updates.

I want to selectively clear browsing histories. Where client side histories are are kept on the server or don't have any particular research purpose (yahoo mail, facebook, gmail and others that host account activity), maybe being able to right click the tab above the URL bar and clear those histories.

Or is this feature there and I don't know how to do it.

Anyway, where I used to have four browsers, now I'm down to Vivaldi and Chrome.

Thanks!