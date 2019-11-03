Hi, recently I knew in Linux searching at AUR of archlinux, that widevine and ffmpeg codecs can be installed by only executing in terminal:

/opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg /opt/vivaldi/update-widevine

I saw that is in Vivaldi help, but I didn't see anywhere in Vivaldi Browser and without it webpages simply "Doesn't work right or doesn't work at all"

You can put an notification/tooltip when widevine / ffmpeg codecs has to be used and didn't found it pointing users to help page or command that we need to make it work.. Seems to be easy, and command works right inclusive in non-debian installations like Archlinux

Thanks