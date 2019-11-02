Improve the readability of "reader view"...
Please improve the readability of "reader view" by turning off underlined text for links. Underlining should only happen if our mouse hovers over a link. Also, please add an option to let us customize the text color for links, to let us make it more subtle, blend better with regular text, and easier to read.
[bug reported VB-59586]
mib2berlin
@TsunamiZ
Hi, really good example of underline hell, upvoted.
Cheers, mib
