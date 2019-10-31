Three Themes to Consider Adding to Vivaldi
-
Vivaldi has sixteen themes, as of the time I'm writing this, but I want more. Specifically, I would like to request a forest theme, a coral reef theme, and a modern theme. I will devote a paragraph to each of these themes.
First, the forest theme, we could have some lush pines. The colors for the theme would be dark green, dark brown, and a tan, hazel color for the pine needles on the ground. I myself find forests very calming and would love to see a theme centered around one.
The next theme for consideration would be the coral reef theme. The colors for this theme would be pink, light blue, and a green-blue color like the one you have for your beach theme. I find coral reefs to be beautiful places and would love to have such an uplifting sight on my start page.
My final theme idea is the modern theme. The colors for this theme would be white, tan, and a greyish-brown marble color. This would be a very relaxing theme for Vivaldi, and I would love to see it.
-
A Former User
@Chicken07 said:
Vivaldi has sixteen themes, as of the time I'm writing this, but I want more.
Only 8 if I count correctly — and you can add as many themes as you want.
What about finding the correct colours and sharing them here? Then they would be much easier to add to the default collection.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Chicken07 See Post Your Color Scheme at Vivaldi.
I think there are already too many and would like to Edit the Default Themes or delete them.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-