Vivaldi has sixteen themes, as of the time I'm writing this, but I want more. Specifically, I would like to request a forest theme, a coral reef theme, and a modern theme. I will devote a paragraph to each of these themes.

First, the forest theme, we could have some lush pines. The colors for the theme would be dark green, dark brown, and a tan, hazel color for the pine needles on the ground. I myself find forests very calming and would love to see a theme centered around one.

The next theme for consideration would be the coral reef theme. The colors for this theme would be pink, light blue, and a green-blue color like the one you have for your beach theme. I find coral reefs to be beautiful places and would love to have such an uplifting sight on my start page.

My final theme idea is the modern theme. The colors for this theme would be white, tan, and a greyish-brown marble color. This would be a very relaxing theme for Vivaldi, and I would love to see it.