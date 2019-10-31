Auto-close floating panel after a set period of time
-
This should basically be an extension of what we already have. Sometimes I find myself leaving a panel only to return after a short period of time. As this leaves the panel in an 'inactive' state, it immediately closes, making the current implementation a bit impractical. If I could set the inactive panel to close after a set time, say five seconds, then I think that would be much more useful.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-